First Warning Traffic - Bridge openings and road closures for Wednesday

Wednesday Apr 5

Due to the filming of AMC's series "TURN: Washington's Spies" in Yorktown today the following road closures may impact your travel between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Main Street between Ballard Street & dead-end Nelson Street between Ballard Street & Main Street U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Wednesday, Apr. 5 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Thursday, Apr. 6 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

