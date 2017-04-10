156 years later, rare, eerie photos s...

156 years later, rare, eerie photos show life during the Civil War

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Chron

This 1862 photo made available by the Library of Congress shows soldiers next to a lone grave after the Battle of Antietam near Sharpsburg, Md. When dawn broke along Antietam Creek on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yorktown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Denny CranesPlace 1,515,457
News 12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at N... 17 hr frozen 1
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 22 hr Martin garey 20
News Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air... Mon Blink 1
Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11) Sun Kaylex9 28
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr 8 Anonymous 271
News Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09) Apr 7 Martin garey 15
See all Yorktown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yorktown Forum Now

Yorktown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yorktown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Yorktown, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,502 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC