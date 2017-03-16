Top 10: Military history at Jamestown among weekend's top events
Join more than 400 re-enactors at the 33rd "Military Through the Ages" event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jamestown Settlement . The event includes a display of military history dating to ancient Greek and Roman times up to the 20th century.
