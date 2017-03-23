New museum in Virginia explores other heroes of the Revolutionary War
The Revolutionary War made heroes of men such as George Washington and Patrick Henry. But thousands of people you've never heard of also risked their lives for freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yorktown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Realtime
|1,508,205
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|Martin garey
|17
|8 suspected drug dealers arrested after months-...
|22 hr
|FredA
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,065
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Kathy R
|40
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|Martin garey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Yorktown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC