Matthews mom thought her wallet was gone, until an anonymous package arrived

Thursday Mar 16

A Matthews mom says she never thought she'd see her wallet again, with cash and important cards inside, after she lost it at a Walmart on Saturday. Beth DeLaurentis says she went back to the store on George Washington Memorial Highway twice and called three times, but never had any luck.

