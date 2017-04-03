Crime 5 mins ago 10:09 a.m.Arrest made in Yorktown attempted bank robbery
The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says Yates entered the bank on Otis Street Wednesday morning, and passed the teller a note, demanding money and implying he had a gun.
