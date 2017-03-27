Crime 1 mins ago 2:28 p.m.Suspected wanted in attempted robbery of Yorktown Wells Fargo Bank
York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who passed a note to a Wells Fargo Bank teller demanding money, then took the note back. The attempted robbery happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 110 Otis Street in Yorktown.
