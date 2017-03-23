American Revolution Museum at Yorktown opens outdoor exhibits
After opening its indoor exhibits in October, the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown continued to lay the groundwork for interactive outdoor exhibits, which now are open to the public. As an addition to the 80,000 square-foot building, the outdoor living-history exhibits include a Revolution-era war encampment and farm, as well as an artillery shooting amphitheater.
