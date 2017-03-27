Amc TV series Turn: Washington's Spies filming in Yorktown
The cast and crew from TURN: Washington's Spies were in town to film scenes for a season four episode. The AMC's Revolutionary War-era drama TURN: Washington's Spies, will be making another area appearance next week to film scenes for its fourth and final season, this time in Yorktown.
