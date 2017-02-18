Two VLM volunteers step away after co...

Two VLM volunteers step away after combined 34 years of service

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

On Jan. 31, Larry and Patty Riddick stepped away from a combined 34 years of volunteering at the Virginia Living Museum to move from their home in Yorktown to spend more time with their family in Maryland. "We're getting no younger, and we had no family , so we wanted to be near our family," Patty said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yorktown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,496,220
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) 2 hr Martin garey 7
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu carmino seranni 63,268
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Thu Martin garey 19
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 11
love (Nov '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 3
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Martin garey 21
See all Yorktown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yorktown Forum Now

Yorktown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yorktown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Yorktown, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,972,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC