Two VLM volunteers step away after combined 34 years of service
On Jan. 31, Larry and Patty Riddick stepped away from a combined 34 years of volunteering at the Virginia Living Museum to move from their home in Yorktown to spend more time with their family in Maryland. "We're getting no younger, and we had no family , so we wanted to be near our family," Patty said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Yorktown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,496,220
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|19
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|Martin garey
|11
|love (Nov '09)
|Feb 13
|Martin garey
|3
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Martin garey
|21
Find what you want!
Search Yorktown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC