Scenes from lawmakers' town halls across the country
Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., stops to talk to constituents as he leaves the stage after concluding a town hall meeting in Yorktown, Va., on Feb. 21, 2017. Scenes from lawmakers' town halls across the country Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., stops to talk to constituents as he leaves the stage after concluding a town hall meeting in Yorktown, Va., on Feb. 21, 2017.
Yorktown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|positronium
|1,503,667
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Brad
|8,050
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Black mom
|63,481
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|WatchHim
|19
|church of satan
|23 hr
|Norbert of Norview
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Grocerboy
|838
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|Tue
|okimar
|2
