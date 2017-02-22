Scenes from lawmakers' town halls acr...

Scenes from lawmakers' town halls across the country

Wednesday Feb 22

Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., stops to talk to constituents as he leaves the stage after concluding a town hall meeting in Yorktown, Va., on Feb. 21, 2017. Scenes from lawmakers' town halls across the country Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., stops to talk to constituents as he leaves the stage after concluding a town hall meeting in Yorktown, Va., on Feb. 21, 2017.

Yorktown, VA

