Police: York County, Newport News mot...

Police: York County, Newport News motel robberies appear to be related

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The first robbery occurred on January 31 at 5 a.m. According to police, a man came into the Candlewood Suites motel at 329 Commonwealth Drive in Yorktown. The man implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yorktown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 42 min RoxLo 1,497,487
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 50 min inmate from a lv5 39
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr USA-1 63,272
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 13 hr Kim Mann-Douglas 836
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Feb 16 Martin garey 19
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 11
See all Yorktown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yorktown Forum Now

Yorktown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yorktown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Yorktown, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,028,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC