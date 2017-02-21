Newport News Hotels ramp up security measures after string of robberies Read Story Jemie Lee

Newport News Hotels ramp up security ...

Newport News Hotels ramp up security measures after string of robberies

Tuesday Feb 14

In just two weeks, four hotels in Newport News and one hotel in Yorktown were targeted by the same man dressed in a black hoodie, dark pants, black shoes, and a mask. In each of these cases, the man entered the lobby with a knife in his hand.

