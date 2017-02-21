NCC hosts NAACPa s annual Black History Celebration Updated at

NCC hosts NAACPa s annual Black Histo...

NCC hosts NAACPa s annual Black History Celebration

Read more: Pocono Record

Northampton Community College-Tannersville hosted the annual Black History Celebration by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's Pocono Mountain chapter Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Themed "The Total Experience," the event featured African art work, guest speakers and a performance by the Eleve Dance Theater of Yorktown, Va.

