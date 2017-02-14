Man wanted for multiple robberies in ...

Man wanted for multiple robberies in Newport News Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

On January 31st around 5 a.m., investigators say the suspect walked into the Candlewood Suites Motel at 329 Commonwealth Drive in Yorktown. After implying that he has a weapon, investigators say he demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yorktown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Obama who 1,494,023
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr carmino seranni 63,245
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Mon Martin garey 11
love (Nov '09) Mon Martin garey 3
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Sat Lee Lovett 6
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Sat Martin garey 21
My 1998 story for today Feb 9 Martin garey 2
See all Yorktown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yorktown Forum Now

Yorktown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yorktown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Yorktown, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC