Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Yorktown

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery from a person that occurred in the 2000 block of Piccadilly Loop on Feb. 20. Authorities say the male victim reported he was walking back from the gym at Washington Square when he was approached from behind by a black male carrying a handgun. The suspect demanded money but the victim did not have any.

