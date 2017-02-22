Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in ...

Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Yorktown

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery from a person that occurred in the 2000 block of Piccadilly Loop on Feb. 20. Authorities say the male victim reported he was walking back from the gym at Washington Square when he was approached from behind by a black male carrying a handgun. The suspect demanded money but the victim did not have any.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yorktown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,496,889
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,297
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 2 hr silly rabbit 40
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Mon Kim Mann-Douglas 836
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Feb 16 Martin garey 19
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 11
See all Yorktown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yorktown Forum Now

Yorktown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yorktown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Yorktown, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC