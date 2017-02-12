JMU Professor, Students Seek Info On ...

JMU Professor, Students Seek Info On Harris House

Two James Madison University students and their professor are attempting to fill a gap in Harrisonburg's history by researching a house that once sat on South Main Street. A year ago, students in assistant professor Philip Herrington's class began researching the Warren-Sipe House, which was built at 301 S. Main St. in 1854 and 1855 by lawyer E.T.H. Warren.

