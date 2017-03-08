Editorial: Celebrate the legislature?...

Editorial: Celebrate the legislature? Yes, but at what cost?

SO THE Virginia General Assembly wants to celebrate the 2019 quadricentennial of itself to the tune of $10 million. But Gov. Terry McAuliffe says a great celebration can be had for half that, with the rest going toward other funding priorities, such as determining the mental-health conditions of inmates at local jails.

