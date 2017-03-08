Editorial: Celebrate the legislature? Yes, but at what cost?
SO THE Virginia General Assembly wants to celebrate the 2019 quadricentennial of itself to the tune of $10 million. But Gov. Terry McAuliffe says a great celebration can be had for half that, with the rest going toward other funding priorities, such as determining the mental-health conditions of inmates at local jails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Yorktown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Teaman
|1,503,709
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Get A Clue
|8,051
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|NN kid
|2,366
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Black mom
|63,481
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|WatchHim
|19
|church of satan
|Wed
|Norbert of Norview
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Grocerboy
|838
Find what you want!
Search Yorktown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC