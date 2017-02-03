Tyrone native goes the distance with ...

Tyrone native goes the distance with cycling trip

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Altoona Mirror

Courtesy photo / In the summer of 2015, Tyrone native Janice Dauber, now 60, completed a 4,228-mile cross-country bicycle ride from Yorktown, Va., to Astoria, Ore. In the summer of 2015, Dauber, now 60, completed a 4,228-mile cross- country bicycle ride from Yorktown, Va., to Astoria, Ore.

