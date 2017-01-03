Homeless man breaks in, enjoys luxuries inside Kiln Creek home
A homeless man was arrested New Year's Eve after being caught enjoying a few luxuries inside a home in the Kiln Creek neighborhood of Yorktown. The owner of the home was on vacation and had sent a neighbor to the house to look for a package that was supposed to have been dropped off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yorktown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|moshx
|1,483,218
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,981
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Sat
|76corvette
|30
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|asiegler
|2,358
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 16
|Jade H
|32
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Yorktown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC