Homeless man breaks in, enjoys luxuries inside Kiln Creek home

Tuesday Jan 3

A homeless man was arrested New Year's Eve after being caught enjoying a few luxuries inside a home in the Kiln Creek neighborhood of Yorktown. The owner of the home was on vacation and had sent a neighbor to the house to look for a package that was supposed to have been dropped off.

