Deer crashes class at Yorktown Junior HIgh School
Students at Yorktown Junior High School had a surprise classroom visitor on Tuesday, January 17, when a young doe jumped into the classroom through a window.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cuero Record, Cuero, Texas.
