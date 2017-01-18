Deer crashes class at Yorktown Junior...

Deer crashes class at Yorktown Junior HIgh School

Wednesday Jan 18

Students at Yorktown Junior High School had a surprise classroom visitor on Tuesday, January 17, when a young doe jumped into the classroom through a window.

Yorktown, VA

