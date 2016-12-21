News 31 mins ago 4:08 p.m.Snow plows get makeovers from art students in York Co.
If you happen to drive through snow this winter, and you pass a ship sailing across the open seas-- it's not a mirage. "We took a very utilitarian object and turned it into a work of art," says Tiffany Heiser, art teacher at Grafton High School in Yorktown.
