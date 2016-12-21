News 19 mins ago 5:01 p.m.Route 17 co...

News 19 mins ago 5:01 p.m.Route 17 community celebration

Monday Dec 12 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

A years-long road work project is set to come to an end later this month, and residents will celebrate its near-completion on Saturday. "We'll have raffles and there's going to be inflatables for the kids, and face painting and games," says Jim Noel, Director of Economic Development for York County.

