Bruce's History Lesson: George Washington givesa

Bruce's History Lesson: George Washington gives up power "I did not defeat King George III to become King George I." - George Washington In 1781, at Yorktown, Va., General George Washington and his ragtag Continental Army soundly defeated the greatest military power in the world, thereby procuring America's independence. Washington was hailed as the savior of his country.

