Bruce's History Lesson: George Washington givesa
Bruce's History Lesson: George Washington gives up power "I did not defeat King George III to become King George I." - George Washington Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2i7WGjH In 1781, at Yorktown, Va., General George Washington and his ragtag Continental Army soundly defeated the greatest military power in the world, thereby procuring America's independence. Washington was hailed as the savior of his country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Yorktown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Realtime
|1,470,423
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|47 min
|Look It Up
|62,646
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Dec 29
|Shannan
|29
|the truth about the jews
|Dec 28
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Dec 27
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Dec 27
|Ayers
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 27
|Ayers
|2,356
Find what you want!
Search Yorktown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC