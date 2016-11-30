Suspect in Yorktown security guard's murder arrested

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office has arrested 26 year-old Coleston Ryan Lewis, who was wanted for fatally shooting a security guard at the County Grill and Smokehouse. Acting on a tip that Lewis was at a Newport News home, the Sheriff's Office coordinated with Newport News Police and he was arrested shortly after 3:05 a.m. Wednesday.

