York's bike share program vandalized in York City
York's bike share program vandalized the weekend it opens Two Zagster bikes are missing front tires after they were vandalized over the weekend. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/07/03/bike-follow-up/447524001/ Front tires were stolen from two of the Zagster bikes at the new rack on West King Street in York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
