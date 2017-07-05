York to step up enforcement against people whoa

York to step up enforcement against people who don't clean trash from their yards, dump illegally The enhanced enforcement effort goes into effect July 15 Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/07/05/york-step-up-enforcement-against-people-who-dont-clean-trash-their-yards-dump-illegally/453241001/ York Mayor Kim Bracey and other city officials will hold a press conference at City Hall on July 13 to discuss a program for stepped-up enforcement of the city's anti-trash ordinance. York's Bureau of Permits, Planning and Zoning will step up enforcement of the city's anti-littering ordinance starting later this month.

