York police probe arrest after video hits Facebook York City Police say they arrested Melissa Dyann Penn on Monday at a York bar. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/07/03/york-police-probe-arrest-after-video-hits-facebook/448624001/ York City Police say they are looking into the Monday arrest of a woman after a video of the incident was circulated on Facebook, according to a department news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.