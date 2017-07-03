York just got 6 new murals
York just got 6 new murals A Harrisburg-based art group painted the murals in the Royal Square neighborhood over the weekend. A weekend-long "pop-up mural festival" is leaving six walls in the Royal Square District coated with freshly painted murals to help define the area.
