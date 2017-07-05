Why did Taylor Swift skip her July 4t...

Why did Taylor Swift skip her July 4th bash? Here are the best theories

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Looks like there was a 'Blank Space' in Taylor Swift's Fourth of July party plans, seeming to have skipped her annual, star-studded July 4th bash. Here's what we she may have been doing instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York's bike share program vandalized in York City Wed Justellnthetruth 1
News Hanover house featured on Animal Planet's 'Haun... (Oct '10) Tue DeAnna Simpson 95
News 4 pregnant women with Zika confirmed in Yorka Jul 1 Rose Writes 1
News Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days Jun 15 Justellnthetruth 1
News 13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08) Jun '17 Anonymous 46
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May '17 Real Adam chirico 35
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May '17 Concerned Parent 545
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for York County was issued at July 06 at 1:15PM EDT

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC