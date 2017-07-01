Trump hurls more insults at 'Morning Joe' hosts, calls Scarborough 'crazy' and Mika 'dumb'
Trump hurls more insults at 'Morning Joe' hosts, calls Scarborough 'crazy' and Mika 'dumb' President Trump Saturday continued his attacks on the hosts of MSNBC's 'Morning Joe,' who questioned his mental fitness. Check out this story on ydr.com: https://usat.ly/2tBgFBj The "Morning Joe" hosts have responded to President Trump's tweets, saying he's "not well" in an op-ed and on their morning show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 pregnant women with Zika confirmed in Yorka
|Sat
|Rose Writes
|1
|Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days
|Jun 15
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC