Suspect in Lancaster home invasion robbery arrested in York
Lancaster police arrested one suspect in a home-invasion burglary that occurred on the 300 block of Lancaster Avenue in April, but three other unidentified suspects are still at large. According to police, Markus Troy Carwell, 35, was arrested on Monday.
