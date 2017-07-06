PHOTOS: 'The BugMan' at Martin Library
Ava Stevens, 6, of Red Lion, reacts to holding an Asian forest scorpion which is illuminated under an ultraviolet black light during a presentation by Ryan Bridge, "The BugMan", of Mt. Wolf at Martin Library Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York's bike share program vandalized in York City
|Jul 5
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Hanover house featured on Animal Planet's 'Haun... (Oct '10)
|Jul 4
|DeAnna Simpson
|95
|4 pregnant women with Zika confirmed in Yorka
|Jul 1
|Rose Writes
|1
|Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days
|Jun 15
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun '17
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC