People mag features York native as a 'Hero Amonga
People mag features York native as a 'Hero Among Us' William Penn High School graduate Hal Colston and his program "Neighbhorkeepers" is gaining a national profile Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2uy1Yv4 William Penn High School graduate Hal Colston and his program "Neighborkeepers" is gaining a national profile as an effective poverty-fighting program. "People" magazine recently featured his work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 pregnant women with Zika confirmed in Yorka
|Sat
|Rose Writes
|1
|Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days
|Jun 15
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC