Penn Market gets a new owner

Penn Market in York gets a new owner York's Redevelopment Authority has purchased the 151-year-old farmers' market Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/07/03/penn-market-york-gets-new-owner/447648001/ The Redevelopment Authority of the City of York has purchased the 151-year-old Penn Market farmers' market at the corner of Market and Penn streets in the city's WeCo neighborhood. The authority will disclose its plans for revitalizing the market at the corner of Market and Penn Streets at a news conference on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.