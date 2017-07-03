Penn Market gets a new owner
Penn Market in York gets a new owner York's Redevelopment Authority has purchased the 151-year-old farmers' market Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/07/03/penn-market-york-gets-new-owner/447648001/ The Redevelopment Authority of the City of York has purchased the 151-year-old Penn Market farmers' market at the corner of Market and Penn streets in the city's WeCo neighborhood. The authority will disclose its plans for revitalizing the market at the corner of Market and Penn Streets at a news conference on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanover house featured on Animal Planet's 'Haun... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|DeAnna Simpson
|95
|4 pregnant women with Zika confirmed in Yorka
|Jul 1
|Rose Writes
|1
|Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days
|Jun 15
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun '17
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC