Park Ave. will be car-free for three ...

Park Ave. will be car-free for three Saturdays in August

3 hrs ago

Bicyclists ride down Lafayette St., which was closed down to car traffic as part of NYC's annual Summer Streets program, in this shot from August 2009. Cars will be kicked off Park Ave. on Saturdays this August for the city's 10th annual Summer Streets program.

