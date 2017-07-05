NYPD officer dies after being shot in...

NYPD officer dies after being shot in the head while in vehicle; suspect killed

8 hrs ago

A police officer is dead after she was shot in the head Wednesday, the New York Police Department said. Miosotis Familia, 48, was shot just after midnight while she and her partner were sitting in a police command vehicle near Morris Avenue and 183rd Street in the Bronx.

