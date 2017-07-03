Monster trucks, motocross jumpers headed to Yorka
Visitors can expect to see flips and tricks 40 feet in the air from motocross jumpers seen on the X Games. Monster trucks, motocross jumpers headed to 2017 York Fair Visitors can expect to see flips and tricks 40 feet in the air from motocross jumpers seen on the X Games.
