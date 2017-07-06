Man throws mailbox at girl in York Township, copsa
Anatoliy Paul Brown, 22, also demolished porch furniture and threatened to set fire to his father's home, police said. Man throws mailbox at girl in York Township, cops say Anatoliy Paul Brown, 22, also demolished porch furniture and threatened to set fire to his father's home, police said.
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York's bike share program vandalized in York City
|Wed
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Hanover house featured on Animal Planet's 'Haun... (Oct '10)
|Jul 4
|DeAnna Simpson
|95
|4 pregnant women with Zika confirmed in Yorka
|Jul 1
|Rose Writes
|1
|Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days
|Jun 15
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun '17
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
