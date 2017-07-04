Love of music, fishing, family drove Warrena

Love of music, fishing and family drove Warren Center man, 91 David Smith Hollenshead died on April 14. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2umk43U He fished with his daughters, Karen Hollenshead Smith and Kathy Cowher, as well as his sons-in-law, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. This passion didn't dwindle after he entered Good Shepherd-Fairview Home in Binghamton when he reached his early 80s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.