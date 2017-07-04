Love of music, fishing, family drove ...

Love of music, fishing, family drove Warrena

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Love of music, fishing and family drove Warren Center man, 91 David Smith Hollenshead died on April 14. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2umk43U He fished with his daughters, Karen Hollenshead Smith and Kathy Cowher, as well as his sons-in-law, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. This passion didn't dwindle after he entered Good Shepherd-Fairview Home in Binghamton when he reached his early 80s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanover house featured on Animal Planet's 'Haun... (Oct '10) 8 hr DeAnna Simpson 95
News 4 pregnant women with Zika confirmed in Yorka Jul 1 Rose Writes 1
News Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days Jun 15 Justellnthetruth 1
News 13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08) Jun '17 Anonymous 46
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May '17 Real Adam chirico 35
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May '17 Concerned Parent 545
Church revival May '17 Shawn 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,960 • Total comments across all topics: 282,236,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC