K-9 agreement between York County, West York approved by commissioners
YORK COUNTY, Pa.- An agreement between the county - on behalf of the District Attorney's office - and West York Borough was approved at the commissioners' meeting today. Det. Prince, the newest member of the local K-9 unit, will serve on York County's Child Abduction Response Effort team.
