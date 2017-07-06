Historic kiosk returns to downtown York
Following the motivation of Jerri Worley-Jadick, Kinsley Construction helped repair the iconic downtown York kiosk, which was a trolley conductor's station dating back to the 1880s. Historic kiosk returns to downtown York Following the motivation of Jerri Worley-Jadick, Kinsley Construction helped repair the iconic downtown York kiosk, which was a trolley conductor's station dating back to the 1880s.
