DA drops charges in alleged assault after soccera

DA drops all charges in alleged assault after soccer game Thomas Mikolinis Sr., 60, of Delta, had been charged with simple assault and harassment. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/07/05/prosecutors-drop-all-charges-in-alleged-assault-after-soccer-game-in-york-township/450926001/ Thomas Mikolinis Sr., 60, of Delta, had been charged with simple assault and harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.