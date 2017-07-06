Cousin's death compels York man to gi...

Cousin's death compels York man to give free hugs

John Beck knows he didn't originate the "free hugs" idea, but after his 16-year-old cousin died, Beck sought therapy in giving out hugs to friends and strangers alike. A year later, he continues to spread the love.

