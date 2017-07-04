Community prays for shooting victims
Community prays for York shooting victims A forum will be held Thursday night to discuss how to make communities safer. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/07/04/community-prays-york-shooting-victims/449291001/ Members of the community prayed for the family of Elizabeth Vega-Tirado, who was killed last week while leaving a corner store, as well as a 12-year-old boy who was shot over the weekend.
