Boy riding bike shot in York
A 12-year-old boy riding his bike was shot in the leg in York and taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to York City Police. Boy, 12, shot on bike in York, taken to hospital A 12-year-old boy riding his bike was shot in the leg in York and taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to York City Police.
