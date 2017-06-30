4 pregnant women with Zika confirmed in Yorka
At least four pregnant women in York County have tested positive for Zika virus, which can cause birth defects in newborns. 4 pregnant women test positive for Zika in York County At least four pregnant women in York County have tested positive for Zika virus, which can cause birth defects in newborns.
