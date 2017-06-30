4 pregnant women with Zika confirmed ...

4 pregnant women with Zika confirmed in Yorka

14 hrs ago

At least four pregnant women in York County have tested positive for Zika virus, which can cause birth defects in newborns. 4 pregnant women test positive for Zika in York County At least four pregnant women in York County have tested positive for Zika virus, which can cause birth defects in newborns.

