York police respond to homicide with ...

York police respond to homicide with Group Violence Initiative investigation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

A May 28 homicide in York was determined to be a Group Violence Initiative event by the York City Police Department, according to a press release issued Friday. The victim of the homicide, Edwin Jose Pacheco-Ruiz, was shot three times while driving his vehicle on the 700 block of E. Princess Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May 15 Real Adam chirico 35
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 545
Church revival May 9 Shawn 1
News Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose May 4 Justellnthetruth 1
News Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala Apr '17 Justellnthetruth 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09) Apr '17 joyjoy06 53
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC