York native: End sex assault case against Polanski
Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim, a York native, asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director. Roman Polanski's victim, a York native, asks judge to end case against director Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim, a York native, asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC