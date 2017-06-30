York man will serve mandatory 15-year prison term for illegal possession of a firearm

A York man with multiple prior felony convictions will serve 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday. Reginald L. Lomax Jr., 32, was found to be in unlawful possession of a Jennings .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol in December of 2014, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

